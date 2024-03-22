5 overrated free agents the Falcons were smart to avoid
The Falcons front office is smart for not signing these free agents who won't work out
3. Chase Young, DE
Signed with Saints for 1 year, $13 million
No, this is not because Chase Young signed with the Saints, but rather the product he puts on the field, the fit, and the concerns he comes with.
First of all, you have probably seen the play where Young decides to take a coffee break in the middle of a play in the playoffs. Despite having numerous chances to redeem himself and make the tackle, he watched the Lions' runner break his way into the end zone
Young is also a streaky player who has shown some flashes of his talent but the consistency has not been there.
Most concerning of all is his extensive injury history and his neck issue which he is having surgery on soon. Neck injuries are tricky and it is why he took the contract with New Orleans—he has injury guarantees.