5 overrated free agents the Falcons were smart to avoid
The Falcons front office is smart for not signing these free agents who won't work out
4 of 5
4. Leonard Wiliams, DE
Signed with Seahawks for 3 years, $64 million
Seattle was stuck in a tough situation with Leonard Williams—a situation we should be glad the Falcons aren't in.
They traded draft capital for Williams last year and they were in that position where the player is going to demand more money than you want to pay because of the surrendered draft capital. If you are Seattle do you offer him the bag or do you cut your losses and move on?
Ultimately, the Falcons stayed out of a bidding war between the player and team. A smart move.