5 overrated free agents the Falcons were smart to avoid
The Falcons front office is smart for not signing these free agents who won't work out
5 of 5
5. Chidobe Awuzie, CB
Signed with Titans for 3 years, $36 million
Where in the world did this come from? The Titans signed an aging corner who was benched for a portion of last season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Titans have thrown a lot of money around and the Falcons were wise to stay out of all of it. Landing Awuzie for $12 million per year isn't something you want.
The Falcons need to bring in another cornerback but this was not the right move. Expect to see the position addressed in day two of the NFL Draft.