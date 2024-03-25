5 players the Falcons could draft in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
These five players could hear their name called with the eighth-overall pick held by the Atlanta Falcons.
After a frantic free agency period, we have a clearer view of what the Atlanta Falcons could do in the first round of the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
Right now, the Falcons would take an edge rusher or cornerback if the board falls how we think it will. We may see the first seven teams take offensive players, leaving the Falcons with any defensive prospect they want.
However, things never happen as we think they will. Here are five names you should keep an eye on in the first round of the draft.
This is the most popular pick in mock drafts for the Falcons—it makes sense. The Falcons have a huge need off the edge and Turner comes from a prestigious program that has an excellent history at the position.
Turner brings physicality and quality burst. He has the best awareness at his position which will impress new head coach Raheem Morris.