5 players the Falcons could draft in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
These five players could hear their name called with the eighth-overall pick held by the Atlanta Falcons.
With a full board of prospects, Jared Verse brings an upside that will give the Atlanta Falcons a long pause when deciding which name to write on their draft card.
This would be a high-upside pick since Verse did not have his best season last year. The size, speed, and burst are exactly what you want from a player at his position. It is hard not to get excited at what this kid could become.
If he falls to pick eight, the Atlanta Falcons have to consider drafting Rome Oduze despite having more pressing needs.
Oduze would bring more size to the wide receiver position in Atlanta and a different style of play to Drake London. Oduze can break ankles on routes, make incredible over-the-shoulder catches, and be a threat at any part of the field.