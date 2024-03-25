5 players the Falcons could draft in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft
These five players could hear their name called with the eighth-overall pick held by the Atlanta Falcons.
When looking at pure potential, Laiatu Latu has the best at his position. The Falcons will consider taking a risk on this six-foot-five, 260-pound pass rusher, even with a bad taste left in their mouth from the last time they took a UCLA edge rusher.
Latu isn't getting consistent recognition as a top-ten pick because of medical concerns. The Falcons would have to be 100 percent certain that Latu can take the field and stay healthy to take Latu.
If the Falcons are looking for a corner to complement A.J. Terrell right away then Terrion Arnold would be a good choice.
Arnold has solid size, speed, and production. His overall production on the stat sheet is impressive; he had six interceptions, six tackles for loss, 63 tackles, and 12 passes defended last season. Yes, he had a lot of help around him but those stats prove he isn't afraid to do anything at the cornerback position.