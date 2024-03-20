5 positions most likely to be drafted in first round by the Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons have cleared up massive holes on their roster which gives them a broader range of positions they can target in the first round.
2. Wide receiver
As it seems every year, this class is loaded with wide receivers. The difference with this season is that you have many different receivers who are top-tier talents.
Marvin Harrison Jr. won't be available but someone like Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers could slip and allow the Falcons to take their fourth straight offensive playmaker in the top ten. It would also help solidify the number-two receiver spot.
At this point, Terry Fontenot should be targeting the 'best player available' which could easily be a wide receiver.