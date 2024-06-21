5 Possible missteps the Atlanta Falcons made in criticized offseason
By Nick Halden
1. Losing Calais Campbell and only managing to add Bralen Trice
The Atlanta Falcons' biggest concern of the offseason after the quarterback position was the pass rush. You lose arguably your best pass rusher in free agency and your answer is to draft a day-two prospect at the position.
This isn't against Trice as much as it is considering the history of pass rushers. It is extremely rare to find a pass rusher on day-two who is going to have a huge impact in his rookie season. It often takes time to develop and adjust to the next level.
Atlanta's pass rush was the biggest problem for the team last season on this side of the ball. Even with Campbell, the team lacked a consistent threat to get to the quarterback. Now you have subtracted the veteran and are left with a trio of Trice, Lorenzo Carter, and Arnold Ebiketie.
Upgrades are still sitting in free agency and the team remains oddly uninterested. It is the same approach the front office took for three seasons with the receiver position. Simply crossing your fingers that players on your roster suddenly take leaps forward in development. Even if that is the case with Ebiketie you're borrowing trouble refusing to make a few easy moves that would give you far more upside.