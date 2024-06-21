5 Possible missteps the Atlanta Falcons made in criticized offseason
By Nick Halden
3. Failing to tell Kirk Cousins you were drafting Penix
The Falcons didn't tell Kirk Cousins they were drafting Penix until the move was happening. This is the exact mistake you just made with your last franchise quarterback Matt Ryan. Ryan went into the offseason fully believing he would be a Falcon in 2022.
Ryan's realization the team no longer wanted him was the news the team would be chasing Deshaun Watson. Considering Ryan's tenure and accomplishments with the team this situation was far more egregious.
The parallel is in the fact your very next franchise quarterback has the same breakdown in communication before ever taking a snap. You just signed the veteran to a four-year deal and followed that by making a move that suggests you have zero intention of honoring that deal.
Cousins is the ultimate pro and will continue to show up and do his job. However, it is a job that would be far easier either with better communication or better pieces. It is impossible to believe the Falcons didn't have plenty of time to warn Cousins.
The team willfully opted to keep their franchise quarterback in the dark until the pick was already being made. It is a bad look for Atlanta and brought unneeded drama to the offseason.