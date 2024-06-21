5 Possible missteps the Atlanta Falcons made in criticized offseason
By Nick Halden
4. Failing to replace Jeff Okudah
This is less about Okudah, and more about the lack of secondary depth. After an early-season injury, Okudah wasn't the same player, so moving on was understandable. However, the lack of urgency to add proven pieces to the secondary is almost as confusing as the pass-rush approach.
Atlanta has added a billion different defensive linemen but can't sign one veteran pass rusher or corner? It isn't as if there aren't a myriad of interesting fits still left in free agency. Yes, this doesn't promise production but it at least gives the team a chance to improve.
Sitting back and betting on Dee Alford and Clark Phillips only works if both players take a leap forward in production. Bringing in a veteran corner to compete with the duo for a starting role seems obvious.
It is as if the Falcons fixated on the quarterback and interior defensive line and were content simply attacking these positions. Aside from signing Darnell Mooney, what headline moves have they made at other positions?
Atlanta's defense is full of question marks, and this is in large part due to Atlanta's lack of moves. Despite free agents sitting on the market that give you a chance to be better.