5 QBs who could join the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
The new year will bring a new quarterback to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are five names to keep an eye on.
2. Michael Penix Jr.
If I could choose any quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons to add this offseason, it would be Michael Penix Jr.
Penix has taken the Washington Huskies to the biggest stage in college sports and that cannot be overlooked. While it isn't an apples-to-apples comparison, it is something that Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, and anyone not named 'J.J. McCarthy' haven't.
His arm is special, his legs are good and were underutilized, he doesn't take sacks, he has as much experience as anyone, and he is going to be a great quarterback—hopefully, for the Falcons.
The only thing that will give you pause is his extensive injury history.