5 QBs who could join the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
The new year will bring a new quarterback to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are five names to keep an eye on.
4. Jayden Daniels
If you are looking for an exciting offense, then you will want Jayden Daniels as your quarterback. The Atlanta Falcons could stick it to many Saints fans by drafting the LSU quarterback. I couldn't think of anything better than beating the Saints with an LSU QB.
Daniels has all the talent you could ask for. He can sling the ball, has good size, and has rare speed. There is a reason he just won the Heisman trophy.
With so many great prospects at the quarterback position, the Falcons should be able to land Daniels. They may need to trade up for Daniels but they won't need to mimic the Panthers and acquire the first-overall pick.