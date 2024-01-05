5 QBs who could join the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
The new year will bring a new quarterback to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are five names to keep an eye on.
5. Bo Nix
Bo Nix has been lost in the shuffle in the upcoming NFL Draft. Don't forget that he was one of the finalists for the Heisman trophy and he put up some incredible numbers during his final year at Oregon.
Much like Penix, Nix has been around the block. He started his career at Auburn and then transferred to Oregon for two seasons. His second season was his breakout as he threw 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions and nearly completed 80% of his passes.
From a numbers standpoint, he is as good as it gets. The issue is his average size and overall underwhelming play during his career at Oregon and Auburn.
Nevertheless, taking a chance on him could end up paying off in a big way.