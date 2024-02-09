5 Quarterbacks that could destroy the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Jameis Winston
While it seems unlikely the Atlanta Falcons go the veteran route at the position it is possible. If they choose to do so Kirk Cousins, Ryan Tannehill, Jameis Winston, and Carson Wentz are the top names on the market. Wentz and Winston will both be looking for another chance to prove themselves starters.
If the Falcons were to go the cheap veteran route they should be focused on Wentz or Russell Wilson. There is no scenario in which Winston can be a Falcon. The final play of his season is the perfect example of why. Overriding his coach to get his running back a bonus was admirable in some ways.
However, the way he went about it speaks to his losing mentality and why he simply can never be a Falcon. Tom Brady and Baker Mayfield both took over and instantly made the playoffs in Tampa with similar weapons. Winston can put up numbers and make all the needed throws but he plays a losing brand of ball. There is a great reason the Saints have stuck with Derek Carr despite his poor level of play for much of the 2023 season. Atlanta is desperate for a quarterback and they need a serious answer at the position.