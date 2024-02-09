5 Quarterbacks that could destroy the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
By Nick Halden
4. Michael Penix Jr.
Penix has all of the tools to be a starting NFL quarterback and play at a high level. The Falcons are going to be in his draft range and it could be a tough decision for the front office on whether he could be the guy. In truth, Penix makes this list not based on his skill or what he could be but rather on his extensive injury history.
One career-altering injury in college is one thing for an athlete, Penix had three. The former Washington quarterback couldn't stay on the field before last season and clearly wasn't considered a top NFL prospect.
Penix is talented enough that a team is going to take the injury risks and give him a chance to compete for a starting job. However, that team cannot be Atlanta unless they are willing to bring in Wentz or Tannehill or someone capable of managing the game if Penix were to go down.
Drafting a quarterback is always a huge risk, drafting Penix is clearly a step above. Atlanta needs to make a safe choice and Penix is anything but. Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot need a hot start and Penix is a risk they cannot afford to take.