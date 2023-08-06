5 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to if Desmond Ridder fails
Who could the Atlanta Falcons target in 2024 if Desmond Ridder fails to lock up the starting role?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons front office and coaching staff have made it clear they are all in on Desmond Ridder in the 2023 season. Following the same path as the Eagles or 49ers Atlanta is attempting to build a team that can win with very little from the quarterback position.
For the 49ers this was Jimmy G. often being a game manager and for the Eagles, it was winning a Super Bowl with Nick Foles or having a roster able to let Jalen Hurts develop into a star quarterback. This is the path Atlanta is attempting to follow with Ridder and hopes will work moving forward.
If Desmond were to struggle to the point Atlanta is forced to make a change the team will be turned over to Taylor Heinicke. Considering how this roster is built Arthur Smith has reason to believe they can win with Heinicke starting.
It is fair to look ahead, however, and consider what options are out there for the Falcons in the 2024 season if Desmond fails to be the long-term option Atlanta believes he is. Ridder has shown growth and reason to believe he can prove to be a long-term answer but looking ahead at the options if he were to fail points to why Atlanta has made the decisions they have.