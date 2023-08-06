5 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to if Desmond Ridder fails
Who could the Atlanta Falcons target in 2024 if Desmond Ridder fails to lock up the starting role?
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season and will clearly be the best quarterback on the market. This only works for the Falcons if they have a great season but Desmond Ridder struggles greatly.
We are yet to see a deep playoff run from Kirk Cousins despite a lot of regular-season success. Kirk consistently puts up great numbers and gives his team a chance but is far from an elite option. While a lot of Falcons fans may not be happy with the idea of paying Cousins there isn't a lot out there in the 2024 off-season at the quarterback position.
Even if Ridder is a complete mess this Atlanta roster is far too well constructed to compete for the top draft spot they would need to land Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Kirk Cousins isn't the mobile option that Arthur Smith clearly prefers but with Allgeier and Robinson both under contract next season having a mobile quarterback isn't a must.
Consider what Arthur Smith was able to accomplish with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback with the Titans. With a comparable rushing attack Cousins should be expected to put up similar numbers though the cost of this deal would be potentially crushing.