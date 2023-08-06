5 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to if Desmond Ridder fails
Who could the Atlanta Falcons target in 2024 if Desmond Ridder fails to lock up the starting role?
By Nick Halden
2. Taylor Heinicke
Remember the 2024 off-season is dark when it comes to possible quarterback additions after Kirk Cousins you have very little other than question marks. There is a world in which the Ridder fails or is hurt and Taylor Heinicke steps in and thrives in this offense. If there was ever an offense built perfectly for the undertalented overachiever it is this Atlanta roster.
Arthur Smith simply needs a capable arm to play point guard and set up the run allowing his team to control the clock. While this may not work when you're facing Mahomes, Allen, or Burrow with regularity right now the NFC is wide open.
If Ridder fails Heinicke will be given a chance and after Mariota the bar is extremely low at the position. If Taylor was able to win consistently and Atlanta made the first round of the playoffs the team might consider sticking with the veteran for another season.
The fact that this is a consideration points to how badly Atlanta needs Desmond Ridder to work out as a starter. There is very little quarterback movement happening at the end of this season it appears.