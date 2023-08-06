5 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to if Desmond Ridder fails
Who could the Atlanta Falcons target in 2024 if Desmond Ridder fails to lock up the starting role?
By Nick Halden
3. Kyler Murray
The Cardinals have put themselves in a potentially very interesting situation if they land the first pick as they should at the end of this season. Do you pass on Caleb Williams and stick with Kyler Murray or is it time to move on? Whether it was the rumors about contract requirements for Murray or the obvious frustrations with the team's lack of growth it is obvious that Arizona needs a change.
Murray in the right situation can still be a great quarterback and would fit well in Atlanta. The problem here, however, is the massive contract that Kyler has already been handed by the Cardinals. After the Falcons just dug themselves out of a terrible cap situation are they going to want to take on a deal that runs until 2028 for a quarterback that has been injured and relies on his legs?
At his best Murray can be a top-ten starter and would push the Falcons back to the playoffs. However, it would be a very short-term answer with a massive cap hit meaning Atlanta will lose players unable to meet market value.
It is a tough debate when you consider Atlanta's likely draft positioning and the options in free agency but at the very least it is a discussion for Atlanta if Arizona moves on for Williams.