5 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to if Desmond Ridder fails
Who could the Atlanta Falcons target in 2024 if Desmond Ridder fails to lock up the starting role?
By Nick Halden
4. Follow the Carolina Panthers script
If the Falcons get in the position where they believe they are simply a quarterback away during the off-season the choices in free agency are Kirk Cousins or Ryan Tannehill. This sets up the team to be in a terrible position or overpay for an average starter not exactly the ideal choice but with the way the Falcons are built they can win even with average play from the position.
The problem Atlanta runs into is if they want to draft a quarterback and have a long-term answer who after Drake Maye and Caleb Williams do you trust? While the class is sure to shake up in the college season Michael Pratt, Bo Nix, and Jordan Travis all appear to be the next best options and all have clear concerns moving forward.
If the Falcons are given the chance their best move is likely going to be spending what it takes to move up to draft Williams or Maye. While it would be shocking to see the team given a chance to trade up for Williams it is completely on the table a team's franchise quarterback is injured and auctions off a top pick just as we watched in the 2023 draft.
Atlanta truly needs Desmond Ridder to be a long-term answer otherwise the possibilities go from costly to depressing for the Falcons.