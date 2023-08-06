5 Quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to if Desmond Ridder fails
Who could the Atlanta Falcons target in 2024 if Desmond Ridder fails to lock up the starting role?
By Nick Halden
5. Ryan Tannehill
It is clear that the Titans want to move on and this is Ryan's last year under contract. Tannehill has been great at times for the Titans but the lasting impression is injuries and costly postseason turnovers that made it impossible for this team to compete for a championship in a stacked AFC.
If Atlanta gets desperate enough what are the other answers on the quarterback market? We know that Tannehill was a borderline top-ten starter in the regular season under Arthur Smith with the Titans. Could the duo somehow find this form again if Atlanta is forced to search for a quarterback in the 2024 off-season?
The best option for Atlanta, if they are unable to land Williams, or Maye is keeping their current talent and paying short-term for a player like Tannehill or Cousins drafting a project quarterback. It is a quarterback-focused league and even in Arthur Smith's offense, the position is clearly the most important.
No question looking ahead at Atlanta's possible 2024 options only adds to the urgency and hope that Desmond Ridder plays to his potential and is the answer the franchise believes him to be.