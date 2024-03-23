5 quarterbacks the Falcons would have pursued if not for Kirk Cousins
If the Falcons had struck out on Kirk Cousins, here are the five quarterbacks they would have moved their sights to.
Russell Wilson never would have been the first choice at quarterback for Raheem Morris and his coaching staff—then again, the same can be said about the rest of the players on this list.
However, seeing that league-minimum contract might've been too enticing. You don't have to commit to him, if things don't work out, then they don't work out. It is the same thing as signing veteran depth players.
At the very least, you have a veteran quarterback who can help train a young quarterback. Nonetheless, it would have been an uphill fight getting him away from Pittsburgh.