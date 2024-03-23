5 quarterbacks the Falcons would have pursued if not for Kirk Cousins
If the Falcons had struck out on Kirk Cousins, here are the five quarterbacks they would have moved their sights to.
5 of 5
Much like others on this list, Bo Nix isn't Matt Ryan or Matt Stafford. He is an accurate quarterback who does like to play with chaos.
But the facts are that the Oregon quarterback set a record for the highest completion percentage last year. While a lot of his throws were short throws, he still hit his target play after play. He is just an accurate passer.
I would also throw Michael Pratt's name in here too. He is a later-round prospect who has the foundation to stand in the pocket and rip the ball.