5 Quarterbacks who could make Cousins' deal look even better in 2024
By Nick Halden
1. Deshaun Watson
It is simply Cleveland's stupidity that keeps Deshaun Watson's poor play from being Atlanta's problem. This remains an ugly part of Atlanta's recent history with the team pushing Matt Ryan out in favor of chasing Watson.
Heading into the 2024 season all the excuses are gone for the Browns starter. As the record-setting deal continues to age poorly there is a real chance Cleveland is forced to bench a player they appear to be stuck with. Last season when Watson was on the field he appeared far from the player that used to start in Houston.
Poor decisions and consistent turnovers make this deal one of the worst in league history. Barring a huge comeback, it will continue to be considered one of the biggest misses in league history. This season Watson will not only make more than Kirk Cousins but Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
If there is one deal to look at and feel better about the high price Atlanta paid for Cousins it is Watson's historically awful deal. Another season of struggles could force Cleveland to bench Deshaun and serve as another reminder as to how much better Atlanta has it with Cousins and it is simply Cleveland's poor management preventing this from being Atlanta's problem.