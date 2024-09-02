5 Quarterbacks who could make Cousins' deal look even better in 2024
By Nick Halden
2. Daniel Jones
Another example of why you never lock up your young quarterback without a large sample size. One capable season from Jones and the Giants leaped into a deal that continues to age poorly. While Cousins' annual value is higher it is close for two players who couldn't be further apart when it comes to production.
It is easy to feel sorry for Jones who is in a tough spot in New York with a staff looking to already be out on their quarterback. Another highly paid QB who could end the season on the bench. The fumbles and lack of elite aerial production are likely going to give backup Drew Lock a chance.
What is the argument that Jones makes it through the season as New York's starter? The offensive talent has taken a step back in many ways and the team is the 4th best group within their own division. Kirk Cousins is a far superior quarterback and making little more than a player whose fanbase appears to be giving up on their quarterback before the season begins.
Jones and Cousins being in the same conversation serves as a warning of what can happen if you pay your quarterback too early.