5 Quarterbacks who could make Cousins' deal look even better in 2024
By Nick Halden
3. Jordan Love
Unlike the first two quarterbacks on this list, this could swing either way. However, if the Falcons are following the path Green Bay set with Aaron Rodgers and Love let this serve as a warning. One season as a starter and the Packers have already been forced to give Love a deal making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.
This is all based on a hot finish to the year and one truly great playoff game from Love. This isn't to say that won't be who the quarterback is moving forward. However, it is easy to forget Nick Foles, Joe Flacco, or Jimmy G. going through incredible hot stretches helping their teams to postseason relevance.
Love's hot streak might truly be his level of play but there is reason to wonder if Green Bay didn't pull the trigger too soon. This has all the makings of playing out exactly as we watched with Carson Wentz, Daniel Jones, or Kyler Murray. Very talented players who were paid too soon leaving their respective teams with a myriad of regrets and few ways to escape the deals. Kirk Cousins' deal might be expensive with a lower ceiling but it is the far safer move.