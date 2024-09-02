5 Quarterbacks who could make Cousins' deal look even better in 2024
By Nick Halden
4. Dak Prescott
This is in no way a shot at the Dallas Cowboys quarterback who has an argument as the best starter in the NFC. However, if we are being completely fair here if Kirk Cousins had a star on his helmet and the support Prescott has throughout his career it is fair to wonder how differently their careers might be judged.
Regardless, you have a player who is about to cash in with what should be the league's highest-paid quarterback deal in league history. Dak has all the power and the numbers to make it happen. For a Dallas team unable to translate their regular season dominance into the postseason it is a tough situation to be in.
Paying a franchise quarterback without proven playoff wins or going the way Atlanta has the past two seasons and hoping to find a surprising answer. No matter how it plays out Dak holds all the cards and is going to make Kirk's deal look like a bargain in comparison.
It is fun to consider how this could play out if Dak plays out the season and finds a way to get it done in the playoffs. What could his annual value become?