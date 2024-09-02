5 Quarterbacks who could make Cousins' deal look even better in 2024
By Nick Halden
5. Trevor Lawrence
Another young quarterback who has been paid on the promise of development and not sustained production. This isn't to say Lawrence won't prove himself worth the deal. However, from Atlatna's perspective look at the deals being handed out to Lawrence, Burrow, Love, Herbert, and Hurts.
Each quarterback comes with either injury or production concerns. The ceiling of either player isn't far from Cousins and Atlanta can elevate the veteran's talent with their skill positions. Lawrence has made Jacksonville relevant and for that reason, they were backed into a corner.
You can't afford to pay the quarterback and you can't afford to let him walk away. Better to be stuck with a bad deal than risk watching a franchise quarterback play for another franchise.
Trevor Lawrence could still become one of the league's best starters. However, he is already paid as such and is yet to put one full season together at this level of production. The increasing desperation and cost for the quarterback position lends itself to paying for veterans like Cousins and loading up around them.
Atlanta's deal with the veteran has already improved based on deals done since putting the annual value in comparison to the rest of the league in perspective.