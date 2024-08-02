5 Reasons to buy Falcons' playoff chances after early camp performance
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins health and early camp performance
The biggest concern heading into Atlanta Falcons camp aside from the defense, was the health of Kirk Cousins. The veteran quarterback suffered a torn Achilles in week 8 of last season leaving room to wonder where he might be in his rehab process.
Cousins has answered all these concerns looking sharp in camp and showing just how desperate Atlanta's situation at quarterback has been. The last hurdle for Cousins will be dealing with full contact in week one vs. Pittsburgh. Early returns suggest no reason to believe Cousins won't be at his best and a full go by week one.
The second part of this is just how well Cousins handles the media and his teammates. Considering how Atlanta added Michael Penix Jr. the veteran quarterback has every reason for frustration or bitterness. If that is how Cousins feels it isn't perceptible with the veteran building up teammates and giving the perfect answers.
Not since Atlanta pushed Matt Ryan out the backdoor has the team had someone with the ability to handle the media. Cousins on and off-the-field performance gives every reason to a healthy level of belief in this offense.