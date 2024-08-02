5 Reasons to buy Falcons' playoff chances after early camp performance
By Nick Halden
2. Raheem Morris
The new Atlanta Falcons head coach is the ultimate salesman. Whether it is talking about a pass rush that doesn't appear to be there or the future of Michael Penix Jr. you can feel the energy and excitement.
While it remains to be seen what type of coach Morris will be in Atlanta the first few months have been promising. Arthur Smith's frustrating attitude with the media is the complete opposite of how Morris has handled all doubts and questions.
In truth, all that matters is whether or not Morris is able to win on Sundays consistently—however, the new energy and approach Morris has brought feels and appears genuine. There isn't a question of whether a slogan will grow old or an archaic offensive approach will hold the Falcons back.
Morris seems focused on both building a future contender and winning now. Aside from the approach and energy, there is reason to believe Morris can make the transition to head coach stick this time. The offense Atlanta will be running is the most successful in today's league and Morris has shown the ability to get the most out of a limited defensive roster. Atlanta appears to have gotten the two most important pieces on this roster correct at head coach and quarterback.