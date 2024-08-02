5 Reasons to buy Falcons' playoff chances after early camp performance
By Nick Halden
3. The rest of the NFC South
In truth, this Atlanta Falcons roster isn't likely to be a playoff team in nearly any other division in the league. A lack of defensive depth will be covered up by an easy division slate. Tampa is a threat, however, consider each of the last two seasons how the year has ended for the team.
Winning the division by process of elimination they haven't won double-digit games since Brady's second season with the team. The Panthers are completely lost it is far easier to make the case they lose every game than it is to argue they will be anything close to capable.
Bryce Young looked lost in year one and despite offensive line improvements, the lack of weapons makes it unlikely to improve by much. Carolina continues to lose key pieces and has no plans to replace them.
New Orleans refusing to rebuild and sticking with Dennis Allen and Derek Carr is arguably the best thing to happen to Atlanta this offseason. Another year older and another year further from a rebuild they so badly need. The positives in camp for Atlanta further signals the fact that this is their division to lose.