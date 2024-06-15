Blogging Dirty
5 recent Falcons players who came so close to NFL stardom

Five players who were on the verge of being the best in the NFL for the Falcons.

By Grayson Freestone

1. Desmond Trufant, CB

Desmond Trufant was a staple of the Falcons defense for many years. He was that stable veteran presence on the boundary of a fast-changing defense.

But for how stable he was, he could seemingly never break through the barrier of 'very good' and 'superstar.' He had a couple of seasons where he was a top-five corner but never showed that consistency that guys like Jalen Ramsey or Patrick Peterson did. I almost compare his narrative to that of Jonathan Babineaux's.

Trufant made one Pro Bowl as an alternate and was routinely a step under the Pro Bowl.

