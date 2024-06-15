5 recent Falcons players who came so close to NFL stardom
5. Calvin Ridley
If there was ever a player who bordered on the line of do we give 'him a lucrative contract?' or 'do we let him walk?' it was Calvin Ridley.
The former first-round pick was excellent for the Atlanta Falcons, especially when paired with Julio Jones. He was a slick route runner, made plays after the catch, and scored touchdowns. However, his lack of physicality always made an extension a risk.
We all know how things played out; he was suspended for gambling, was traded to the Jaguars, and recently ditched the Jaguars for a giant payday in Tennessee.
One thing has remained consistent throughout his Pro Bowl-less career: he works best when he has a superstar teammate to take pressure off him. He isn't the type of player who will be a superstar all on his own which keeps him from stardom.