5 recent Falcons players who came so close to NFL stardom

Five players who were on the verge of being the best in the NFL for the Falcons.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints / Chris Graythen/GettyImages
5. Calvin Ridley

If there was ever a player who bordered on the line of do we give 'him a lucrative contract?' or 'do we let him walk?' it was Calvin Ridley.

The former first-round pick was excellent for the Atlanta Falcons, especially when paired with Julio Jones. He was a slick route runner, made plays after the catch, and scored touchdowns. However, his lack of physicality always made an extension a risk.

We all know how things played out; he was suspended for gambling, was traded to the Jaguars, and recently ditched the Jaguars for a giant payday in Tennessee.

One thing has remained consistent throughout his Pro Bowl-less career: he works best when he has a superstar teammate to take pressure off him. He isn't the type of player who will be a superstar all on his own which keeps him from stardom.

