5 Rookies the Atlanta Falcons will regret not selecting after 2024 season
By Nick Halden
Making the case that the Falcons will regret taking Michael Penix Jr. over almost any first-round player isn't difficult. You have a quarterback who will have to fight with Taylor Heinicke for the backup role. This is what you spent the 8th overall pick on, a player who isn't expected to play for the franchise for at least two seasons.
If Cousins plays at a high level over the next three years you could waste Michael's entire rookie contract. Whether or not he is the answer isn't the question here long term. This is simply looking at pieces that will have great seasons and would help Atlanta take a step forward as a playoff threat.
Making the case the Falcons should have gone in a different direction isn't difficult and has been consistently argued. This isn't looking at the long-term argument but simply rookies who are going to have a big impact for their respective teams while Penix is warming the bench.
It isn't an indictment of Penix as a person or a player but simply the reality Atlanta has pushed the rookie into. If Cousins is healthy, Penix has a zero chance of making an impact this season. With this in mind, let's look at the five players Atlanta will regret passing on this season.