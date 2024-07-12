5 Rookies the Atlanta Falcons will regret not selecting after 2024 season
By Nick Halden
2. Brock Bowers
Of the five options we will look at Brock Bowers is the most outlandish. You have Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson as your offensive core. Drafting another tight end in the first round would have made Arthur Smith proud and frustrated a large portion of Atlanta Falcons fans.
Still, at least you add a player who has a chance to have an impact in year one. Bowers is such a fun prospect to watch and would have made Atlanta's offense close to unstoppable. If you're an opposing defense and Atlanta runs out a package with Bowers, Mooney, London, Pitts, and Robinson, where is your focus going?
That group is so incredibly talented and flexible the misdirection and different packages Atlanta could run would give the top-five offense ability. Bowers is a unicorn in his ability as a pass catcher and to run through or away from the defense.
A man of his size shouldn't be able to run as well as Bowers does. This elite speed was vital in Georgia's back-to-back championship runs. It is easy to make the argument outside of the quarterback, Bowers was the most important piece for the Georgia offense. It would have been great to see all of this talent stay in Georgia.