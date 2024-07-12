5 Rookies the Atlanta Falcons will regret not selecting after 2024 season
By Nick Halden
3. Laiatu Latu
While Dallas Turner was the safest edge selection in this draft, Latu was the most exciting. His explosive ability could turn into double-digit sacks from year one if the fit is right. Latu only had two legitimate concerns in his game that caused the prospect to fall outside the top ten.
The first is his ability to chase plays with below-average speed following the ball. While it is a concern it doesn't offset the elite ability of getting to the quarterback. Latu's second red flag is far more valid with his injury history factoring in. Latu has dealt with serious injuries that impacted his college career.
It is a bit of a concern but it shouldn't have prevented the pick. Latu is the best pass rusher on Atlanta's roster from day one and gives them a chance at a legitimate pass rush. You have the obvious concern of dealing with poor run defense from both Ebiketie and Latu.
However, this is far easier to scheme to fix than being unable to create a pass rush. Latu is a starter for Atlanta and gives you a chance at finding a franchise pass rusher.