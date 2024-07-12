5 Rookies the Atlanta Falcons will regret not selecting after 2024 season
By Nick Halden
4. Rome Odunze
The Falcons had a chance to add a draft pick to allow another team to trade up for Odunze. Being the well-run front office they so obviously are the team declined. Holding their position to make sure Penix didn't slip past them was seemingly more important.
Atlanta's lack of interest in Odunze or adding a pick are equally frustrating. The Falcons turned down what was a free 4th rounder simply to take their quarterback a pick better. The only reason to refuse is if Atlanta had an interest in Odunze.
Rome Odunze isn't quite as fun of a fit as Brock Bowers but arguably would be more impactful. The rookie would fall into the perfect situation. There are three offensive players on this roster facing more pressure than you to produce You have a veteran quarterback and an offensive play caller who is going to consistently spread the ball around.
Selecting a receiver wouldn't have been a popular move but it made more sense than adding a quarterback. If you don't trust the edge rushers, load up the offense and take even more pressure off of your defense. Kirk Cousins already has solid weapons, adding Odunze would have made it unfair.