5 Rookies the Atlanta Falcons will regret not selecting after 2024 season
By Nick Halden
5. Olu Fashanu
This was the right pick for the Jets considering they are built around an aging Aaron Rodgers. Taking an offensive tackle in favor of another weapon was the right decision. Rodgers couldn't survive one quarter behind last year's leaky offensive line.
For the Falcons this isn't as big of an issue. However, you added a quarterback coming off the same exact injury. Your tackles both have some questions with Jake Matthews aging and Kaleb McGary having very different seasons the last two years.
At least if you make this pick you add needed depth and a player who could find his way into the lineup. McGary getting benched in the first half of the season is on the table. If his pass protection doesn't improve they cannot afford to continue to start him.
This is going to be a pass-heavy offense that needs to protect an aging quarterback. Adding great depth at tackle makes more sense than Penix and gives you a player you could build around long-term.
It wouldn't have been a popular pick but again it makes your team better. Not inviting debate that will be a distraction and giving you a chance to improve.