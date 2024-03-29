5 shocking picks the Falcons could make in the first round
The Atlanta Falcons could stun everyone by taking one of these five players in the upcoming draft.
Two out of the last three years, the Atlanta Falcons have used their top-ten pick on a player that was easy to predict—Kyle Pitts in 2021 and Bijan Robinson in 2023.
Drake London was the name that many did not expect to hear in 2022. The incredible talent was coming off of a nasty injury in his final season at USC which helped him fall to the Falcons.
In 2024, we could see the Falcons make another stunning pick by writing one of these names on their draft card.
J.J. McCarthy gets a bad rap from the media as a quarterback who benefitted from playing with a loaded offense. Yes, he had a lot of talent around him, but he also proved that he can make plays.
First of all, this kid makes some incredible throws in the middle of the field, just watch what he did against Ohio State. McCarthy has underrated athleticism, an efficient and flexible arm, and puts receivers in the best position to run after the catch—a skill that fits perfectly with this athletic offense.
There are aspects of his game that he needs to clean up (like throwing outside the numbers) but the Falcons would have the luxury of letting him sit behind Kirk Cousins for a few years.