5 shocking picks the Falcons could make in the first round
The Atlanta Falcons could stun everyone by taking one of these five players in the upcoming draft.
Raheem Morris has already talked about bringing in another young corner to add to an already young secondary. Quinyon Mitchell would be a top target.
The Falcons figure to play a lot more zone than they did under Ryan Nielsen. Mitchell's skillset fits best with a zone-heavy scheme. He does an outstanding job reading the eyes of the quarterback. He can time pass breakups better than anyone and isn't scared to get in on a tackle.
I believe that Mitchell is a piece that can move around the defense. He can play outside and possibly move to safety. While the Falcons already have the best safety in the game, the added versatility never hurts.
Quinyon Mitchell is the fifth name that would stun many Falcons fans as the team's next first-round pick.