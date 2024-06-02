Blogging Dirty
5 single-season Falcons franchise records most likely to fall in 2024

These five single-season franchise records could be broken this season.

By Grayson Freestone

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
5. Jessie Bates could break the Falcons' single-season interception, interception return yards, and/or pick-six record

Records:

Jessie Bates III made an immediate impact after being signed by the Atlanta Falcons last year. In his first game, he intercepted first-overall pick Bryce Young, helping to secure a victory.

Things did not cool down for the biggest free-agent signing of 2023. He racked up six interceptions throughout the season, including a huge 92-yard pick-six against the Saints.

This means that Bates has a slight chance to break any of these three records. It will take a lot of luck but the second-year Falcon always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

