5 single-season Falcons franchise records most likely to fall in 2024
These five single-season franchise records could be broken this season.
1 of 5
5. Jessie Bates could break the Falcons' single-season interception, interception return yards, and/or pick-six record
Records:
- INTs: 10 (Scott Case in 1988
- INT ret yds: 221 (Tom Pridemore in 1981)
- Pick-6: 2 (Achieved by 5 players)
Jessie Bates III made an immediate impact after being signed by the Atlanta Falcons last year. In his first game, he intercepted first-overall pick Bryce Young, helping to secure a victory.
Things did not cool down for the biggest free-agent signing of 2023. He racked up six interceptions throughout the season, including a huge 92-yard pick-six against the Saints.
This means that Bates has a slight chance to break any of these three records. It will take a lot of luck but the second-year Falcon always seems to be in the right place at the right time.