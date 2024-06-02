5 single-season Falcons franchise records most likely to fall in 2024
4. Drake London could break the Falcons' single-season reception record
Record: 136 (Julio Jones in 2015)
Drake London is an excellent underneath threat for Kirk Cousins. His big frame allows him to body defensive backs and catch the ball in the air with his strong hands. The simple art of catching the football is where he excels.
Reaching 137 receptions in a season, especially now that Arthur Smith is gone, is well within the cards. New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson helped rookie Puka Nacua catch 105 passes last year, so it isn't hard to imagine him getting the ball in London's hands just over eight times per game.
While the catch record is within reach, don't expect the former eighth-overall pick to reach Julio's single-season receiving yards record—that isn't who he is.
Nevertheless, a 137-catch season by the third-year receiver would mean this offense is functioning at a playoff level. That sounds good to me.