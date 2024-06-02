Blogging Dirty
5 single-season Falcons franchise records most likely to fall in 2024

These five single-season franchise records could be broken this season.

By Grayson Freestone

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
2. Bijan Robinson could break the Falcons' single-season TD record

Record: 17 (Michael Turner in 2008)

Bijan Robinson is the best running back the Atlanta Falcons have had since Michael 'The Burner' Turner. His all-around ability gives him a strong chance at breaking Turner's single-season touchdown record.

As a rookie, Bijan was hot and cold when it came to touches. Arthur Smith was more worried about wear than putting the ball in his best player's hands.

If Zac Robinson sets the beast loose behind this offensive line then 17 touchdowns is well within reach. He can score through the air and on the ground which gives him a distinct advantage as he goes for this Falcons record.

