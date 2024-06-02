Blogging Dirty
5 single-season Falcons franchise records most likely to fall in 2024

These five single-season franchise records could be broken this season.

By Grayson Freestone

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
1. Kirk Cousins could break the Falcons' single-season completion record

Record: 439 (Matt Ryan in 2013)

The Falcons landed the biggest free agent of the offseason in Kirk Cousins who will be expected to come in and throw accurate passes from week one.

The former Vikings quarterback was on an incredible pace last season before he tore his Achilles. He was on pace to complete 459 passes which would have shattered his own record with Minnesota and would have set a new record in Atlanta.

Assuming he is healthy, the veteran passer will be throwing to guys like Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Darnell Mooney with a lethal running game. If he was on pace to complete 459 passes last season then there is no reason to think he can't do the same surrounded by a more complete offense.

