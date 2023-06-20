5 star players the Atlanta Falcons could’ve drafted in past five years
Five star players from the past five drafts who could have been drafted by the Atlanta Falcons
Every team in every sport makes mistakes in the draft and that is especially true for the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons are not excluded from that as they have missed out on a few stars (ahem, Takk McKinley over T.J. Watt).
Must Read: Grady Jarrett is ready to have the best year of his career going into his 30's
We are here to go over one star players that the Falcons could have drafted in each of the past five drafts.
Not every one of these should be considered a 'mistake' as the Falcons made some good picks. Nevertheless, here is a player they could've had in each of the past five drafts.
Of course, hindsight is always 20/20. It is easy to tear apart moves that were made in the past. Take for example the 2017 draft when the Falcons traded up for Takk McKinley despite T.J. Watt still being on the board; immediately following the pick it seemed like the Falcons got the most motivated and fiery player in the draft, which is essential for any football player. He seemed like he would be a keeper but that clearly did not work out.
Anyways, let's use that hindsight and look at five players the Falcons could have had—one in each of the past five drafts.