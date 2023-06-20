5 star players the Atlanta Falcons could’ve drafted in past five years
2022 NFL Draft: The Atlanta Falcons could have drafted Kyle Hamilton instead of Drake London
Drake London is an ascending star for the Atlanta Falcons, but the same can be said about the Baltimore Ravens' safety Kyle Hamilton.
Hamilton seemed like he was going to be a slam-dunk top-ten pick while with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish but he ended up falling to the Ravens with the 14th pick. He proved to be well worth the selection as he was an animal for the Ravens' secondary.
Hamilton did not have an interception and only two sacks but his Pro Football Focus grades were stunning. He did a little bit of everything for a defense that regressed and he seems like a player that the Ravens can build around moving forward.