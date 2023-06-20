5 star players the Atlanta Falcons could’ve drafted in past five years
4 of 6
2021 NFL Draft: The Atlanta Falcons could have drafted Micah Parsons instead of Kyle Pitts
The Atlanta Falcons were criticized for drafting tight end Kyle Pitts instead of quarterback Justin Fields in 2021 but now it seems like they should have been criticized for not drafting the do-it-all linebacker Micah Parsons.
Kyle Pitts is going to be a star, nevertheless, Micah Parsons is already a star and one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Some even believe he is the best defensive player in the NFL which is something the Falcons could really use.
While he might not be the greatest scheme fit, when you are as dominant and talented as Parsons, you can play for any team and any scheme.
Hopefully, Kyle Pitts will have a bounce-back season and prove that he was worth the fourth-overall pick.