5 star players the Atlanta Falcons could’ve drafted in past five years
2020 NFL Draft: The Atlanta Falcons could have drafted Justin Jefferson instead of A.J. Terrell
I am going to say it right off the bat, A.J. Terrell was the correct pick for the Atlanta Falcons. He is a great player who means everything to the Falcons' defense.
In spite of that, you cannot deny the greatness of Justin Jefferson. Jefferson has been the best wide receiver in the NFL since the Vikings drafted him with the 22nd pick. All he has done is catch passes, rack up yards, and score touchdowns.
So often he has been the driving force for the Minnesota Vikings' game-winning or game-tying drives, especially last season (his spectacular catch against the Bills comes to mind). It would be exciting to see him in the Falcons' current offense, but not having Terrell would be devastating for the defense.