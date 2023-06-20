5 star players the Atlanta Falcons could’ve drafted in past five years
2019 NFL Draft: The Atlanta Falcons could have drafted Dexter Lawrence instead of Chris Lindstrom
Chris Lindstrom is the best offensive guard and one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, so you cannot second-guess the selection for the Atlanta Falcons.
Nevertheless, Dexter Lawrence is coming off of a monster season for the interior of the New York Giants defensive line. Lawrence, for his size, is a ridiculous athlete and stunningly quick. He can do anything on the football field and would have been an exciting one-two punch with Grady Jarrett—both of whom went to Clemson. Lawrence not only occupies blockers but he busts through those blockers to make plays.
Much like Jalen Carter, adding Dexter Lawrence to the current Falcons' defensive line would be scary. Assuming 'The Butterfly Effect' wasn't a thing, a defensive line that includes Grady Jarrett, Dexter Lawrence, David Onyemata, Calais Campbell, Ta'Quon Graham, and Eddie Goldman would be ridiculous.