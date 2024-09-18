5 takeaways from Atlanta Falcons thrilling Week 2 win over the Eagles
By Arkesh Ray
#1: Preseason Matters
The difference between the Falcons offense in Week 1 and Week 2 was night and day.
First, the offensive line was much better. They blocked great in the run game who had 97 rushing yards and nearly 7 yards a carry (6.9), and any time he touched the ball it seemed like it was a huge gain. They help up well in pass protection too, giving up only one sack and four pressures on 29 dropbacks against a pretty solid defensive line.
Kirk looked a lot better this week and got to operate from out of center instead of out of the shotgun like last week when they looked like they had no snaps together. They did not come out as a cohesive unit in Week 1 and on top of that had to face an absolute game-wrecker in TJ Watt.
Hopefully, the Falcons learn from this and use the preseason to their advantage next season. Being 2-0 right now would be great in what is shaping up to be a heated race for the division title